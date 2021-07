As I grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, there was a family down the street from us named Enzi. They owned the shoe store in town where I ordered the orthopedic shoes I had to wear. They had two children, Marilyn and Mike. I remember seeing them around the neighborhood. I have been confused, as all biographies of Sen. Enzi state he grew up in Thermopolis. Yet, he graduated from SHS. So I suspect NZ Shoes started in Sheridan. And that Michael Enzi became our senator.