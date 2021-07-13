Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND NORTH CENTRAL DONLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
