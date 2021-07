While Henry Winkler might be best known for his role as Fonzie on “Happy Days,” did you know he’s also a successful children’s book author?. Back in 2003, Winkler co-wrote the first book in the Hank Zipzer series along with Lin Oliver. The middle-grade series follows “underachiever” Hank as he struggles to get through school. Though he’s a “bright boy,” he also struggles with “learning challenges,” such as dyslexia. According to the publisher, Winkler based the story on his own experiences, after his “undiagnosed dyslexia made him a classic childhood underachiever.”