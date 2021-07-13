Cancel
Otsego County, NY

Two charged in string of burglaries

Daily Star
 15 days ago

A pair of Otsego County men were arrested over the weekend in connection with a string of burglaries throughout Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties. Christopher J. Youngs Jr., 23, of Maryland, and John B. Clark, 27, of Morris, were each charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after they were allegedly found in possession of property stolen from Delaware and Otsego counties.

