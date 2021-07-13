Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otsego County, NY

Grant to help study possible local dairy processing options

By Staff Report
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 15 days ago

Dairy farmers and associated businesses in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties may benefit from a recent $25,000 grant the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. received from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

According to a media release, money from the grant will help fund a Regional Independent Food Processing Feasibility Study. The SEEC partnered with Carver Companies to fund an additional $30,600 for the study, which will develop a business plan to address local food processing efforts. The goal of the study is to, “identify the resources needed to support independent dairy and food processing that provides more flexibility, better prices for farmers, more direct distribution to consumers and highlights local and regional sources of food supplies,” the release said.

The study is being conducted because of problems processors had getting dairy products to consumers during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. “Food distribution networks were disrupted throughout New York and the rest of America as large and mega-sized producers and processors could not quickly adapt to new distribution requirements. As schools, restaurants, hotels and cruise lines closed, processors could not switch, for example, from half-pints of milk for schools to gallon containers for food pantries or grocery outlets. Food processors from cheesemakers to meatpackers also closed because of COVID-19 infections. In response, many consumers turned to small, more local, processors as large corporate processors' operations were compromised by COVID-19 impacts.”

According to the release, New York is the fourth largest dairy producer in the U.S. and milk from dairy cows generates more than $75 million in annual sales revenue in the tri-county area.

The release said the SEEC and Carver Companies will use the grant to hire a consultant to outline the steps needed to develop and fund local food processing on a marketable scale. The consultant will update previous market studies, interview farmers, interview grocers and identify a profitable financial model paying special attention to the dairy sector.

The SEEC is also looking for dairy farmers, food processors, distribution or logistics managers, specialty food retail or marketing representatives and agriculture educators to volunteer to sit on a farm and food advisory council or to be a project contributor. Anyone interested can sign up at seecny.org.

Comments / 0

THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
108
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
Otsego County, NY
Industry
Otsego County, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Products#Seec#Carver Companies#Seecny Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy