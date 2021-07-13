Grant to help study possible local dairy processing options

Dairy farmers and associated businesses in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties may benefit from a recent $25,000 grant the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. received from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

According to a media release, money from the grant will help fund a Regional Independent Food Processing Feasibility Study. The SEEC partnered with Carver Companies to fund an additional $30,600 for the study, which will develop a business plan to address local food processing efforts. The goal of the study is to, “identify the resources needed to support independent dairy and food processing that provides more flexibility, better prices for farmers, more direct distribution to consumers and highlights local and regional sources of food supplies,” the release said.

The study is being conducted because of problems processors had getting dairy products to consumers during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. “Food distribution networks were disrupted throughout New York and the rest of America as large and mega-sized producers and processors could not quickly adapt to new distribution requirements. As schools, restaurants, hotels and cruise lines closed, processors could not switch, for example, from half-pints of milk for schools to gallon containers for food pantries or grocery outlets. Food processors from cheesemakers to meatpackers also closed because of COVID-19 infections. In response, many consumers turned to small, more local, processors as large corporate processors' operations were compromised by COVID-19 impacts.”

According to the release, New York is the fourth largest dairy producer in the U.S. and milk from dairy cows generates more than $75 million in annual sales revenue in the tri-county area.

The release said the SEEC and Carver Companies will use the grant to hire a consultant to outline the steps needed to develop and fund local food processing on a marketable scale. The consultant will update previous market studies, interview farmers, interview grocers and identify a profitable financial model paying special attention to the dairy sector.

The SEEC is also looking for dairy farmers, food processors, distribution or logistics managers, specialty food retail or marketing representatives and agriculture educators to volunteer to sit on a farm and food advisory council or to be a project contributor. Anyone interested can sign up at seecny.org.