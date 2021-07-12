Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Attorney general: Santa Fe may have violated public records request

By Sean P. Thomas sthomas@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 15 days ago

The city of Santa Fe may have improperly responded to an Inspection of Public Records Request, according to a letter sent last week from the state Attorney General’s Office. The letter referred to a public records request made in December 2020 by the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees regarding an employee’s 2017 pay stubs. According to the letter, the union was provided a “pay stub history” report that did not include standard information like accruals.

www.santafenewmexican.com

