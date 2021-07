There’s no reason for any more uncertainty; NCIS season 19 filming is officially underway!. In a new post on Instagram (see below), cast member Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that he is back on set with a poster on his trailer. You can also see a quick clip of him walking around on set on his Instagram Stories — we wondered if the “start of work” today would be something like a table read or work behind the scenes, but it seems like the cameras could actually be rolling at some point. Isn’t that exciting?