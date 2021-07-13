Kern County, U.S. facing record-breaking temperatures

It's hot in Kern County and across much of the United States people are seeing record-breaking temperatures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says last month was the hottest June on record in the U.S. The average temperature was about 72 degrees, which is four degrees higher than normal.

Officials say eight states, including Arizona, California, and Nevada also saw their hottest June on record. In Kern County, we're in our fourth official heatwave of the year

As we face another day of triple-digit temperatures here in Kern County it's important to take safety precautions when out in the heat.

23ABC spoke with health officials about some of the best tips for staying cool which can include things like your diet. The Kern County Public Health Services Department says this year’s heat is unique because there are so many consecutive days of high heat and it is not letting up.

Officials also say it’s important to drink lots of water and eat healthy foods like fruits and vegetables which can also help keep you hydrated.

Michelle Corson with the health department says in order to beat the heat, it's best to pay attention to what your body needs.

"You are going to want to listen to your body and avoid being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, where right now that really is most times of the day.”

Corson also says when it’s this hot, it’s important to drink water even when you’re not thirsty.

Staying hydrated is key.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says drinking water is key to staying hydrated but other beverages are also helpful.

When we sweat our bodies lose a lot of salt and necessary minerals. You can replenish those with sports drinks like Gatorade.

Not only this but keep in mind that certain drinks can massively dehydrate you. Coffee, tea with caffeine, sugary drinks, and alcoholic beverages take more water from your body than they provide.

While it's important to keep yourself cool, the California Grid Operator wants people to conserve electricity around the state. A Flex Alert started at 4 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. It recommends setting your thermostat to 78 or higher if possible to help save energy and put less strain on the grid.

The operator also warns people not to use major appliances and turn off unnecessary lights during this time.