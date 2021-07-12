Cancel
Bogaerts to bat third, Devers fifth for AL All-Stars

By Union Leader wire services
Union Leader
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Xander Bogaerts will bat third and Rafael Devers will bat fifth in the American League All-Star lineup. The MLB All-Star Game is tonight at Coors Field. Bogaerts is batting .321 with a .385 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, .930 OPS, 15 homers, 27 doubles, 51 RBIs and 57 runs in 85 games.

www.unionleader.com

