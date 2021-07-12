Bogaerts to bat third, Devers fifth for AL All-Stars

The Red Sox needed a jolt on Wednesday night, coming off an afternoon tilt against the Blue Jays with some flat offense that failed to come through when they had chances to open the game up. In the second half of the doubleheader, they had some similar issues, and their lead always felt smaller than it should have been. Fortunately, they were able to still grab a win thanks to a trio of rookies. Jarren Duran had a huge swing that was ultimately ruled a triple but was effectively an inside-the-park homer. Tanner Houck was great for four innings. Garrett Whitlock was great for the next two. The one bit of bad news was that Rafael Devers had to leave early with a quad issue, but right now it doesn’t appear too serious and they’re hoping he’ll play Friday. All in all, it was a night with a win, and we’ll take that part at least.