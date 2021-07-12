Cancel
Cooperstown, NY

HOF gets grant for education program

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 15 days ago
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown has received a grant from Morgan Stanley that will fund a four-year effort to support students in low-income communities across the country through "inspiring and educational" programming.

According to a media release from the museum, the programming initiatives will be based on the Hall of Fame’s educational curriculum, which is designed to provide an interactive learning experience that teaches core-curriculum topics through the lens of baseball.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame truly appreciates Morgan Stanley’s support of this meaningful initiative, which will provide needed resources, guidance and structured educational programs to thousands of students across the country,” Jeff Idelson, interim president of the Hall of Fame, said. “This considerable expansion of the Hall of Fame’s educational outreach programs provides new opportunities for the museum and Morgan Stanley to accomplish our shared goal of positively impacting students across the country.

“As a history museum, education is central to our focus. Sharing the history of our National Pastime and how it helps shape the framework of American society is at the core of our mission,” Idelson continued. “The Hall of Fame is proud to provide these lessons while also inspiring the next generation of Americans through lessons of achievement and leadership.”

Mike Mantle, managing director at Morgan Stanley, said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Baseball Hall of Fame on this impactful program. ... It is an honor to bring innovative history and civics lessons to students. Many baseball greats have dedicated their post-ball careers to teaching youth, including Bun Hayes and Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.”

“One of the many reasons I’m so proud to be a Member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame is the great work we have done together to support educational efforts in Cooperstown and beyond,” said Ozzie Smith, who has served as the Hall of Fame’s Education Ambassador since being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. “Baseball is the perfect tool to help students absorb the same important lessons of self-esteem and leadership that helped me reach my goals in the game, and in my life. This program will make a lasting impact on thousands of students of diverse backgrounds growing up in cities throughout the United States.”

For each program, the Hall of Fame provides supplies and training for local partner educators to deliver eight week-long lessons customizable from 16 modules — each aligned with NextGen learning standards — that span the broader topics of social studies, character development, mathematics, science and the arts.

In addition to lessons focused on baseball’s basis in statistics, geometry and economics, students engaging with the Hall of Fame’s educational curriculum will learn the stories of baseball and explore many of its key figures, including Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, Ozzie Smith and Jackie Robinson, Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award Winner Claire Smith and baseball architect Janet Marie Smith — who have faced and overcome challenges, including racial and gender discrimination. Lessons also reinforce the importance of hard work and perseverance to reach one’s goals. the release said.

Each off-site education program will run for eight weeks, with local partner educators delivering the curriculum. A weekly live connection to Cooperstown with a Hall of Fame expert educator is integrated into each week’s lesson plan, the release said.

THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

