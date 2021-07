Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Before you say it: we know it's not exactly soup season in the northern hemisphere, in fact it's the farthest thing from it in many regions. But it is tomato season, whether you're growing them in your backyard or picking them up at the local farmers market. When they're in season, tomatoes of all varieties are more flavorful and just so much better. So while you can make countless salads and sammies using their slices, if you're the type to hanker for a good soup come late summer or early fall, this recipe is for you.