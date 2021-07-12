Cancel
Firework caution paying off? Despite dry conditions, human-start wildfires are down so far in 2021

By Karcin Harris staff writer
Herald-Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of human-started wildfires in the past two weeks is lower than it was in 2019 and 2020. According to data from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Land, during the period between June 28 and July 4, there were 69 human-started wildfires in 2019 and 88 in 2020. For that same period in 2021, there were 46. Most of those fires were suppressed within the first day.

