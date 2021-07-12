Cancel
Students can jump-start their careers with offers available from Dassault Systèmes

By WTWH Editor
3dcadworld.com
 16 days ago

Dassault Systèmes announced the official availability1 of three student editions on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform tailored to help students prepare for their future careers. In a global economy where existing jobs are transforming and new job skills are emerging, students can experience the digital technologies used by industry, develop in-demand skills, and achieve industry-recognized certifications that distinguish their technical expertise.

