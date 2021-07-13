Cancel
NFL

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers sitting out 2021 NFL season, doesn't see QB playing for Broncos

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers won't say whether he's playing for the Packers, or for anyone, in 2021. But another all-time great quarterback can't envision a scenario where the reigning NFL MVP isn't on the field this fall. Appearing on MLB Network ahead of Monday night's Home Run Derby, impending Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning said he "can't fathom" Rodgers not playing this season, even though he doesn't necessarily foresee one of his own former teams, the Broncos, acquiring the Packers star.

