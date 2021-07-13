Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Richard Branson's flight was a stunt. It was still pretty cool

By By Allison Morrow, CNN Business
WLFI.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Today in business news: ICYMI Richard Branson went to space; many homebuyers are dropping out of the market; and US stocks hit new all-time highs. Let's get into it.

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel#Interstellar Space#Cnn Business Nightcap#Icymi#Wimbledon#Virgin Galactic#Fannie Mae#Dow#Marvel#Goldman Sachs#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Morgan Stanley#Ditto Delta#Unitedhealth#Dominion Energy#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
News Break
Industry
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Pepsi
Related
TennisNBC Philadelphia

Billionaire Richard Branson Has This Advice for Overcoming Self-Doubt

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said that while it's "healthy and perfectly human to have a little bit of doubt," it's important not to let these fears get in the way of pursuing a dream. "What I've learnt throughout my life is that every success is built upon a thousand...
Aerospace & Defensenews4sanantonio.com

Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson not yet astronauts, according to FAA

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos may have gone to space, but they're not officially recognized as astronauts, at least by U.S. government standards. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently changed its criteria to receive commercial astronaut wings. Before, travelers only had to fly to an altitude of at least 50...
Aerospace & DefenseEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Let rich give humanity new frontier

After Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos both went to space — depending on how you define “space” — within days of each other, in rockets built by their respective companies, outrage activists got upset. Were people angry when Henry Ford first rode in a Ford automobile, or when Alexander...
Madison, WIibmadison.com

Exploring space is much more than joy rides for billionaires

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson has scraped the edge of space; former Amazon executive Jeff Bezos has returned from a 66.5-mile-high journey in a spacecraft built by his Blue Origin company; and Elon Musk’s Space X has a deal with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to land Americans on the moon.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Sank Today

Three months ago, the space industry's most famous company, SpaceX, won a huge victory over rivals such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and their partner Blue Origin -- the space company built by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos. NASA hired Elon Musk's company to be the sole-source provider of lunar landers for NASA's return to the moon.
Aerospace & Defenseerrorsofenchantment.com

Sir Richard Branson Should Pay His Own Way Into Space Instead Of Robbing New Mexicans

The following appeared on July 21, 2021 in The Federalist:. The world is in awe that billionaire Sir Richard Branson has finally accomplished his 17-year goal of achieving spaceflight. On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic’s spaceship Unity reached 53.5 miles above the Earth with a crew including Branson. They spent a few minutes in zero gravity and returned safely to the runway of Spaceport America near the small town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Congratulations!
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Dutch teen on Blue Origin flight to space told Jeff Bezos he’s never used Amazon

A Dutch teenager who became the youngest space traveler after travelling on board Blue Origin’s rocket last week says he told his co-passenger Jeff Bezos that he’d never ordered anything from Amazon.Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old physics student, was one of the passengers who accompanied Mr Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to go to space. The 11-minute trip went 100km above Earth’s sea level, out of the planet’s atmosphere.“I told Jeff, like, I’ve actually never bought something from Amazon. And he was like, ‘oh, wow, it’s [been] a long...
Aerospace & DefenseAdWeek

Adweek Podcast: How to Market Commercial Space Travel

In the wake of successful first fully-crewed flights by Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, the future of commercial, recreational space travel is coming into view. On today’s episode, U.K. bureau chief Stephen Lepitak is joined by founding partner, chairman and creative director of Beattie McGuinness Bungay, Trevor Beattie—who himself has a ticket to be aboard one of Virgin Galactic’s first flights.
Mojave, CAAntelope Valley Press

Soaring to earn astronaut wings

When the pilots of Scaled Composites’ SpaceShipOne rocket plane made their first flights to the edge of space from Mojave in 2004, they were awarded the nation’s first commercial astronaut wings by the Federal Aviation Administration. The tradition continued for the pilots of its successor, Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, when they...
Aerospace & DefenseThrive Global

Shooting for the Stars

By now, most are aware that Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos went to space, achieving one of the many milestones they have been working towards. Whether the space race is between countries or billionaires, I’m excited by it. Why? Because we all win. An important benefit that comes with this competition is the boost in innovation. Competition among companies (or billionaires) can spur the invention of new, better and cost-effective products, or more efficient processes and infrastructure. Bezos refers to this as the “road to Space”, so that our kids and their kids can build the future. The simple fact is that infrastructure lets entrepreneurs do amazing things, and unlocks massive value and entrepreneurial creativity – look what the internet did. Moreover, competition can also help businesses identify consumer needs, and aid the development of new products or services to meet them, while lowering cost and improving quality (safe and cheap Space travel – I’m in!).
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Jeff Bezos Is About to Launch Blue Origin Into Space. How to Watch

Jeff Bezos Is About to Launch Blue Origin Into Space. How to Watch. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, is scheduled to join the astronaut club Tuesday aboard Blue Origin’s first crewed launch, another milestone in a banner month for the fledgling space tourism business. The expedition comes only days...
Aerospace & Defensenwaonline.com

OPINION: Earth to Richard Branson, ‘Aim higher’

Had he just driven 53.5 miles south, he could have ended up at my house. Instead, Richard Branson sped into the sky, keeping a good deal of us in southern New Mexico, and around the world, captive to a livestream from Spaceport America and Virgin Galactic. I hadn't planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy