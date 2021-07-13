Cancel
Source: Kings' Terence Davis will reject qualifying offer to become restricted free agent

By Jason Anderson, The Sacramento Bee
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it took was a future second-round draft pick for Kings general manager Monte McNair to acquire Terence Davis at the NBA trade deadline, but keeping him will be a lot more costly. Davis plans to turn down a $1.9 million qualifying offer from the Kings in order to become...

