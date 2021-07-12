Stephen A. Smith’s “People are misinterpreting what I’m saying” follow-up led to him actually apologizing later (updated)

People occasionally say problematic things on live sports television, and that leads to backlash, apologies, and sometimes consequences. In the case of Stephen A. Smith’s widely-blasted criticisms on ESPN’s First Take Monday that Shohei Ohtani tends to only answer English questions through an interpreter, though, it initially only led to one. Smith took incredible Twitter backlash on those comments, including “I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”