Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stephen A. Smith’s “People are misinterpreting what I’m saying” follow-up led to him actually apologizing later (updated)

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople occasionally say problematic things on live sports television, and that leads to backlash, apologies, and sometimes consequences. In the case of Stephen A. Smith’s widely-blasted criticisms on ESPN’s First Take Monday that Shohei Ohtani tends to only answer English questions through an interpreter, though, it initially only led to one. Smith took incredible Twitter backlash on those comments, including “I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Joon Lee
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Mina Kimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Basketball#Espn#Espn#First Take#San Diego Padres#Sports Illustrated#Major League Baseball#Spanish#Japanese#American#Nba#Dallas Cowboys#Fox Sports#Nigerian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nigeria basketball trashes Stephen A. Smith over comments about team

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for comments he made on ESPN, this time about the Nigerian men’s basketball team. On Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith criticized Team USA for losing to Nigeria in an exhibition game over the weekend. In doing so, Smith came across to some as mocking and mispronouncing the names of several Nigerian players, including his reference to “some dude Gabe Nnamdi who goes by ‘Gabe Vincent’ for the Miami Heat.”
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith is the highest-paid personality at ESPN. That probably doesn’t surprise you, considering how much Smith is on television. However, his reported salary figure will probably be a little shocking. According to multiple reports, Smith is bringing in more than $10 million/year in annual salary at ESPN. The...
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
NFLaudacy.com

The Media Column: ESPN has a Stephen A. Smith problem

Stephen A. Smith’s xenophobic remarks about Shohei Ohtani’s inability to be the face of baseball wasn’t his only piece of offensive commentary from Monday. When lambasting Team USA for its exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith butchered the names of several Nigerian players to make a theatrical point about their lack of talent.
NBAWISN

'Welcome to our terrible city!': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responds to Bucks fans

MILWAUKEE — Lifelong Bucks fan Jay Matthes had the rare opportunity to welcome ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to Fiserv Forum Sunday night. "Welcome to our terrible city Stephen A.," Matthes said as Smith walked into the Milwaukee Bucks' arena. The comments come after ESPN's "First Take" panelists trashed Milwaukee, calling...
Orange County, CAocmomblog.com

Stephen Smith Was Racist Against Shohei Ohtani But I Still Don’t Want Him Fired

Yesterday, I was interviewed on local Fox 11 on the recent Stephen A Smith controversy regarding his comments on Shohei Ohtani’s use of a translator. Stephen asserts that in what should be an “American” sport, we should have someone that can at least speak English and that Shohei shouldn’t be a standard bearer for the sport of baseball, even if he has attained a level of skill, no player has since Babe Ruth.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

What Skip Bayless, Stephen A Smith had to say after wild Game 5

Skip Bayless is ready to crown the Milwaukee Bucks as NBA Finals champs after a huge victory in Game 5 against the Suns. Here we are on Sunday and NBA fans all over the country can’t stop talking about the heart-stopping Game 5 showdown in the Finals between the Bucks and Suns. Phoenix looked outstanding in the first quarter, taking a 37-21 lead into the second.
BaseballKBUR

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith apologizes for insensitive comments about Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani’s use of interpreter

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith once again apologized on Tuesday after his insensitive remarks about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter. In a segment on ESPN’s morning talk show “First Take,” Smith said Monday that Ohtani, a Japanese-born player who has drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth, couldn’t be the face of the sport because he uses an interpreter. Said Smith: “I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation, but when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter, so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy