Marilyn A. Menke

Menke, Marilyn A. Born in Minneapolis on May 8, 1932, has gone to her heavenly home on July 10, 2021, to join her husband, Howard; parents, Charles and Anna Suess; brother, Charles Suess; sister, Gayle Wing. Survived by daughter, Debbie (Menke) Roscoe; son-in-law, Gil Roscoe; grandchildren, Gil Jr. and Jack. Also close to her - her niece, Mary (Wing) Radtke; nephew, Dan Wing; along with many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 7/15 from 9-10 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials to Sacred Heart of Jesus Convent Pro Ecclesia Sancta, 8650 Russell Ave. S., Bloomington, or Andi Little Legacy Fund, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home Shakopee 952-445-2755 mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.