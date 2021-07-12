Madden 22 feels both different and eerily similar – Hands-on beta impressions
Last year was a tough one for Madden and its community. Despite the fact that the beta for Madden 21 showed promise, the lack of substantial additions to Franchise mode, coupled with MUT pack price increases and a lackluster next-gen debut, made 2020 rather difficult for football game fans. This year, Madden has made a significant change to its promotion of the franchise. EA has focused heavily on emphasizing changes to the gameplay via Dynamic Gameday, as well as a near-complete overhaul to Franchise.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0