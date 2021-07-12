Madden 22 feels both different and eerily similar – Hands-on beta impressions

In some ways, VR gaming can feel like an isolated experience. Unlike traditional games, you can’t sit on the couch with friends or loved ones and dive into a story together. You’re placed into your own chamber, asked to play through the game alone. However, several developers have been working hard to deliver captivating multiplayer content for VR platforms. With VR still being somewhat nascent in the video game space, there aren’t a ton of great options. However, we’ve collected a few of the best below that should give you a great idea of what the space has to offer.