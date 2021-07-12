What is the offer code for the Galaxy A Series avatar outfit in Pokémon Go?

Did you have fun on the first day of the Pokémon GO Fest? We hope so, but there is no time to get distracted: today 18 July at 10:00 the second part of the event officially begins, the Day of the Raid, during which (for the first time in history) all the Pokémon Legend discovered so far will appear in 5-star raids. Each Pokémon will appear in one of the four themed hours that will alternate for the duration of the event, according to this scheme: