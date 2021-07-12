What is the offer code for the Galaxy A Series avatar outfit in Pokémon Go?
If you want your avatar in Pokémon Go to have a new selection of clothing to pick from, Samsung Mobile has partnered with Pokémon Go to release an exclusive outfit available to players. From what we can tell, there are no specific requirements or quests tied to this reward. All you have to do is input the specific code shared by the Samsung Mobile US twitter account on the Pokémon Go account you want, and then you’ll receive the item.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0