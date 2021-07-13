Louise G. 'Jenni' Lietzau

Lietzau, Louise G. "Jenni" age 83 of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021. She retired from Metropolitan Airport Commission after 20+ years. Jenni is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Dennis; daughter, Terri and son, Kevin, also by 2 brothers and 8 sisters. She is survived by son, Darren (Sherrie); 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, also by nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Friday, July 16, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., in Apple Valley, MN (952-432-2001). Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Acacia Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.