Orlando, FL

UCF’s Academic Health Sciences Center Receives $300K Gift

ucf.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Central Florida’s Academic Health Sciences Center (AHSC) has received a gift of $300,000 from the Elizabeth Morse Genius Foundation to fund innovative projects and programs to improve community health. The donation is the first major programmatic gift to the AHSC since it was created in 2018 and...

www.ucf.edu

