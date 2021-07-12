Want your child to repeat a grade this fall due to the pandemic? You have until Thursday to act
PITTSBURGH — Robo-calls were going out to Pittsburgh Public Schools parents Monday evening with a notification. But the information applies and the opportunity is available to parents of students in all school districts in Pennsylvania. You can choose to have your child repeat a grade this fall due to the impact of the pandemic — but you have to submit the request using a special form by 4 p.m. Thursday.www.wtae.com
