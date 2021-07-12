Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Want your child to repeat a grade this fall due to the pandemic? You have until Thursday to act

By Bob Mayo
wtae.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Robo-calls were going out to Pittsburgh Public Schools parents Monday evening with a notification. But the information applies and the opportunity is available to parents of students in all school districts in Pennsylvania. You can choose to have your child repeat a grade this fall due to the impact of the pandemic — but you have to submit the request using a special form by 4 p.m. Thursday.

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Kentucky State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
East Liberty, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy