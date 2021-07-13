Cancel
Des Moines, WA

CHOP murder suspect arrested by US Marshals

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kV6uR_0auvBygN00

DES MOINES, Wash. — A suspect in the shooting death that occurred during the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied (CHOP) Zone in June 2020 was arrested in Des Moines, Washington, on Monday.

Marcel Long, 19, was arrested for first degree murder by U.S. Marshals.

Recent developed information in the investigation revealed Long was staying at an apartment complex in Des Moines.

Long was identified and, after a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody and handed over to the Seattle police.

This story is developing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

