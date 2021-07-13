CHOP murder suspect arrested by US Marshals

DES MOINES, Wash. — A suspect in the shooting death that occurred during the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied (CHOP) Zone in June 2020 was arrested in Des Moines, Washington, on Monday.

Marcel Long, 19, was arrested for first degree murder by U.S. Marshals.

Recent developed information in the investigation revealed Long was staying at an apartment complex in Des Moines.

Long was identified and, after a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody and handed over to the Seattle police.

This story is developing.

