WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Shockingly Pinned on WWE Raw
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley opened Monday Night Raw this week with a non-title match against Xavier Woods and wound up on the losing end. Lashley dominated the New Day member throughout the match, nailing his Spear finisher before deciding to prolong the match with more punishment. But just when it looked like Woods was out cold, he rolled up the world champion with a Small Package and secured the victory. The show was taped last week as WWE's time in the ThunderDome came to an end, but it still means Lashley was pinned in his final match before his WWE Championship match with Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank this Sunday.comicbook.com
Comments / 3