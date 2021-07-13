Cancel
Denver, CO

Denver police release new details, mug shots of 4 people arrested with guns and drugs near Coors Field

By Web Staff
WHNT-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — Denver police released documents and mugshots for the four people arrested Friday night after police discovered guns and drugs in a pair of hotel rooms at the Maven Hotel near Coors Field. All four have appeared before a judge, and face varying charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

