Denver police release new details, mug shots of 4 people arrested with guns and drugs near Coors Field

Jimmy William Skaggs, III, age 18, of Collinwood was arrested on Friday, July 23rd on multiple charges. The report stated that Captain Tim Beckham performed a traffic stop on Skaggs due to having his phone in his hand while driving on the Natchez Trace. Deputy Austin Lanier then arrived on the scene, and K9 Eryk was deployed to scan the vehicle. The K9 allegedly alerted to the driver’s door, so a probable cause search was then performed. Upon the search, a blue bag with fake sprinkler heads was located in the back seat. Inside those sprinkler heads, the officers allegedly found three baggies of substances weighing a total of 1.8 grams that all tested positive for methamphetamine. The officers also allegedly discovered two glass pipes, a spoon, baggies, and digital scales. A loaded handgun was also allegedly found in the console of the vehicle. Skaggs was arrested on charges of possession of schedule II meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $110,000.00 bond.