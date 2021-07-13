Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson to get shoulder examined

Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson will have his shoulder examined, possibly on Tuesday, manager Brian Snitker said, and could end up opening the second half on the injured list.

Anderson, in his first full season, struggled Sunday against the Miami Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits with a career-high five walks in just 2 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old is 5-5 this season in 18 starts with a 3.56 ERA.

After the outing, Anderson said his shoulder was “a little tight,” and that he was going to get it looked at by the team’s medical staff.

“I don’t know if his shoulder was as good as he was making out,” Snitker said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re going to have him looked at, probably Tuesday. There may be something going on. As with anything else, we’ll know more (later).”

It has been a rough season with injuries for the Braves, who just placed All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the injured list for the remainder of the season with a torn right ACL. Fellow right-hander Mike Soroka will not pitch this season because of an Achilles injury, while left-hander Max Fried has been on the IL twice.

Anderson burst onto the scene last year, going 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA as a rookie. He also went 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four starts during last year’s postseason, when the Braves fell one victory short of advancing to the World Series.

–Field Level Media

