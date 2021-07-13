Cancel
Tampa Bay Rays’ Chris Archer (forearm) on rehab assignment

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays sent veteran right-handed pitcher Chris Archer (forearm) on a rehab assignment to the Class-A Florida Gulf Coast League as they hope to have him back later this month.

Archer, 32, was set to pitch Monday night for the Rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays.

Following Archer’s bullpen session Saturday at Tropicana Field, Rays manager Kevin Cash was encouraged that Archer’s fastball velocity was 90-93 mph.

If all goes well, Archer would move to Triple-A Durham for his next outing.

Archer has made just two appearances (one start) this season, both in early April. He has allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Over a nine-year career with the Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, Archer is 60-81 with a 3.87 ERA and 1,355 strikeouts in 1,239 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

