New York Mets’ Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) nearing a return

The New York Mets, who hit the All-Star break at 47-40 and lead the National League East by 3 1/2 games, are close to getting back right-hander Carlos Carrasco from a torn right hamstring.

Newsday reported Carrasco is on target to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at one of the team’s minor league affiliates.

Following Carrasco’s bullpen session in New York on Saturday, manager Luis Rojas said there has been significant progress.

“The stuff we saw is a really good big-league pitcher’s stuff,” Rojas said before the Mets’ doubleheader Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Above-average fastball with ease, an above-average changeup action, and the breaking ball. … He’s got a full repertoire. All his pitches just play. Right now, we just need to see how he responds.”

Carrasco, 34, was acquired in the January trade with the Cleveland Indians that also brought Francisco Lindor to New York in exchange for infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario, infielder Andres Gimenez and two prospects.

Carrasco’s hamstring injury occurred during spring training.

Carrasco is 88-73 with a 3.77 ERA over 11 seasons, all with the Indians. He was 3-4 in 12 starts last season, posting a 2.91 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 68 innings. In 2019, he overcame a bout with chronic myelogenous lukemia.

