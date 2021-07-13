LSU's Hill, Marceaux Selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-handers Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux were selected Monday on Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Hill, a product of Ashdown, Ark., was the second-round selection (44 th overall) of the Colorado Rockies, and Marceaux, a native of Destrehan, La., was the third-round choice (80 th overall) of the Los Angeles Angels.

The draft, which began Sunday with Round 1 and continued on Monday with Rounds 2-10, will conclude on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

Monday’s selection marked Hill’s second in the MLB Draft, as he was chosen in the 38th round in 2018 by the St. Louis Cardinals after his senior year of high school.

Hill made seven starts on the mound for the Tigers in 2021 before being sidelined by an ulnar collateral ligament injury that required Tommy John surgery on his elbow. He posted a 2-3 mark with a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings, recording 12 walks and 25 strikeouts.

Hill was named a 2020 third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper after the pandemic-shortened season in which he allowed no runs and just one hit in 11.2 relief innings (four appearances) while recording five walks, 17 strikeouts and two saves. He limited opponents to an .028 (1-for-36) batting average on the year.

Hill pitched as a starter in LSU’s 2019 weekend rotation for the first two weeks of the season before having to sit out the remainder of the year due to a shoulder ailment. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week after defeating Air Force on February 17, as he worked five innings and limited the Falcons to one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Monday’s selection also marked Marceaux’s second in the MLB Draft, as he was chosen in the 37 th round by the New York Yankees after his senior year of high school.

Marceaux, a 2021 second-team All-American, was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. Also a second-team All-SEC selection, he was No. 4 in the league in innings pitched, No. 5 in ERA and No. 7 in strikeouts.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Marceaux was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after defeating South Carolina on April 15, firing a career-high 12 Ks while working seven shutout innings.

Marceaux has made 37 career appearances (35 starts) at LSU, recording a 14-9 mark with a 3.23 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 184 innings.

Four LSU signees were also selected on Monday: Ben Kudrna, a right-handed pitcher from Blue Valley Southwest HS in Overland Park, Kan. (2 nd round, Kansas City); catcher Carter Jensen, a product of Park Hill HS in Kansas City, Mo. (3 rd round, Kansas City); left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge of Hamilton HS in Chandler, Ariz. (3 rd round, New York Yankees); and catcher Ian Moller of Wahlert HS in Dubuque, Iowa (4 th round, Texas).

2021 LSU Draft Summary (Rounds 1-10)

LSU Players

Jaden Hill, RHP 2 nd Round (44 th selection) Colorado Rockies

Landon Marceaux, RHP 3 rd Round (80 th selection) Los Angeles Angels

LSU Signees

Ben Kudrna, RHP 2 nd Round (43 rd selection) Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen, C 3 rd Round (78 th selection) Kansas City Royals

Brock Selvidge, LHP 3 rd Round (92 nd selection) New York Yankees

Ian Moller, C 4 th Round (103 rd selection) Texas Rangers

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel