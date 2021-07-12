Equitable Holdings Announces Inaugural $500 Million Sustainable Financing Issuance

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galway Sustainable Capital, Inc. (“GSC”) announced today a new, broad-based funding partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”). Under the terms of the deal, GSC secured a minority equity investment and closed a new, multi-year, multi-tranche credit facility with Oaktree. GSC is private equity backed by lead investor Cordillera Investment Partners. GSC was founded in 2020 by three experienced ESG professionals who collectively bring over 50 years of expertise in structured finance, sustainable infrastructure, and yield-oriented investments. GSC provides flexible, full stack debt and equity capital solutions to support companies, developers and sponsors that are accelerating the transition to environmental and social sustainability. GSC focuses on critical infrastructure across the United States including distributed renewable energy, circular economy, carbon remediation, energy efficiency and green buildings, sustainable agriculture, land and water as well as opportunities that provide social benefits. GSC is focused on modular, distributed and localized projects with typical individual investments of $50 million and under. GSC has active platform investments in areas such as greenhouses, energy efficient data centers, green building solutions, distributed power and storage, waste recycling and carbon capture and sequestration.