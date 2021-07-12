Cancel
Equitable Holdings Announces Inaugural $500 Million Sustainable Financing Issuance

Business Wire
 16 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EQH) announced today the completion of a $500 million sustainable financing issuance. The issuance was offered in the form of 5-year funding agreement-backed notes (FABN) through Equitable Financial Life Global Funding. The transaction garnered strong participation from sustainable bond investors with approximately half of the allocations going to investors focused on environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) related investments.

