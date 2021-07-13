Cancel
How To Do a Burpee, a Weight-Free Workout That Gets You Shredded Fast

themanual.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough they have a somewhat funny name, burpees are a staple of metabolic conditioning and body weight workouts that deserve a spot in your workout routine, especially if you’re looking for efficient moves that will help get you shredded. With that said, it should come as no surprise that exercises that truly deliver results aren’t easy, and if you’ve never heard of burpees, you’ll learn they are no exception to this rule. Be prepared for your heart rate to spike, your lungs to challenge the bounds of your rib cage, and your muscles to burn. But hang in there — the benefits of burpees are worth the pain.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

#Burpee#Bodyweight Exercise#Workout
