Scott appoints Hallquist to lead new Vermont Community Broadband Board

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Christine Hallquist — whom he defeated in the 2018 race for governor — to be executive director of the newly formed Vermont Community Broadband Board.

The board’s mission is to “assist and accelerate community efforts to achieve universal access to reliable, high-speed broadband service,” according to a press release announcing Hallquist’s appointment.

The board is being funded through a recently passed broadband expansion bill, which will use $150 million from the federal American Rescue Act Plan to expand internet access throughout the state. The bill focuses on partnerships with communications union districts — community-owned fiber-optic networks serving multiple towns — to bring broadband to rural and underserved areas of the state.

“Expanding access to broadband is critical in a 21st century economy, and by increasing connectivity in rural and underserved areas in every corner of the state, we will take an important step toward increasing regional economic equity,” Scott said in the press release.

Hallquist, a Democrat, lost to Scott, a Republican, in the 2018 election; she was the nation’s first openly transgender gubernatorial candidate for a major party. Expanding fiber infrastructure and increasing internet access in Vermont formed a centerpiece of her campaign.

“I’m honored and eager to take on this role,” Hallquist said in the press release. “I have spent many years working in this space, and I truly believe Vermont’s future depends on getting everyone connected to fiber optic cable. The investment here is historic and I look forward to helping CUDs across the state deliver.”

In recent years, Hallquist has worked with communication union districts NEK Broadband and Lamoille FiberNet to expand internet access in Vermont.

NEK broadband announced a plan Monday to bring high-speed internet to the Northeast Kingdom through adding fiber optic cables to existing utility poles, expanding service to 33,336 residences and businesses, 20,258 of which are currently underserved or unserved.

In 2019, she presented to House and Senate committees her plan to expand broadband in Vermont through installing fiber infrastructure.

She also launched Cross Border Power in Quebec, which has worked to expand renewable energy through battery storage technology.

Hallquist had been CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative from 2005 to 2018, after working as an engineering and operations manager at the company for five years.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board, part of the Department of Public Service, will have five members. Two will be appointed by Scott, one by the speaker of the House, one by the Senate Committee on Committees and the last by the Vermont Communications Union District Association, according to the press release.

Hallquist will receive an annual salary of $120,000, according to Jason Maulucci, the governor’s press secretary. The part-time board members will receive per-diem compensation of $250.

The board will meet for the first time Aug. 9.

