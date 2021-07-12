Happy birthday Ken Jeong: Celebrate with these free flicks on Tubi

Robin Williams was born on this day in 1951. He would have turned 70 this year. Robin Williams was one of the most legendary actors and comedians of all time. He could play any role whether it be comedy, drama, action or suspense. He was one of the most giving people with his time either by visiting sick children in hospitals or our military overseas. People always says he was one of the nicest and funniest people to anyone that he met no matter what. The world was a better place with Robin Williams in it.