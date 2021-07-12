Cancel
Steele County, MN

Ideal weather makes for extra special Extravaganza

By ANNIE GRANLUND annie.granlund@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 15 days ago

The Village of Yesteryear was alive with the sound of music, laughter and the thwaps of a tomahawk hitting a tree stump. Families flocked to the village on Sunday afternoon, taking a step back in time during the Steele County Historical Society’s Extravaganza. Participants were able to explore different old-time crafts for kids, listen to old-school storytelling music, learn about various efforts following the end of Civil War, and much more. The society’s Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said the event went so smoothly that it almost felt like a dream.

