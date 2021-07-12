Media Release – Eaton Aerospace to Partner with Jobs for Jacksonians for a Recruitment Event Thursday, July 15

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2021

EATON AEROSPACE TO PARTNER WITH JOBS FOR JACKSONIANS FOR A RECRUITMENT EVENT THURSDAY, JULY 15

(JACKSON, Miss) – Eaton Aerospace is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair, Thursday, July 15th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Tougaloo Community Center, located at 318 Vine Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39213. Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Assembly and Test Technician

Inspection Technician

CMM (Coordinate Measurement Machines) Inspector

CNC Machinist

Heat Treat Technician

Production Technician

These positions are represented under Eaton Aerospace’s collective bargaining agreement with its union.

Eaton benefits include: Health/Insurance, Health Savings Account, Dental, Vision, Disability, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Eaton Personal Investment Plan (EPIP), and Paid Vacation.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide accessible information about employment opportunities for Jackson residents. The program also offers an array of services and training opportunities to assist job-seekers. In addition to recruiting sessions, the program offers job readiness workshops, job search/placement assistance, and an annual job fair. Other services, such as assistance with writing a professional resume, leadership/professional development, and interviewing techniques, are available as well.

For more information, contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377 or jbarnett@jacksonms.gov.