The Rayne Pinto All-Stars recently won the Super Regional title in Youngsville, going unbeaten through the tournament. The youngsters are currently 16-0 on the summer and will now compete in the World Series, slated for July 21-24, also in Youngsville. Members of the team include, front row from left, bat boy Karson Judice, Levi Morgan, Ty Primeaux, Lee Michael Guidry, Grayson Richard, Harry Fauste, Eddision Daigle, Myles Labbie, Ryan (RJ) Menard, Jax Judice, Dequincy (DJ) Senegal, Hagen Laviolette, Reed Comeaux; back row, coaches Kaine Guidry, Seth Menard, Randy Judice and Alex Savoy.