After announcing their upcoming album Glow On just this Monday, the hardcore band Turnstile has now released the first single off of the new LP, “Alien Love Call.” The song features singer-songwriter Blood Orange. The artist was nominated for two Grammy awards for his album Fields, a modern classical album. Blood Orange is a popular feature artist; he was part of The Avalanches’ song “We Will Always Love You” last year. The instrumentalist will also be featured on another song on the new Turnstile album, “Lonely Dezires.”