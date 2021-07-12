Don’t Pay $130, Get the EVGA Supernova 650 GT 80 Plus Gold 650W Fully Modular Power Supply for $49.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Anker Bolder UV Flashlight LED Torch has many uses, including spotting fake currency, and you can get one for $15.99 with coupon code: ankerlight1, today only, originally $25.99. You won’t need batteries as you’ll be able to charge it in your car or anywhere at home by simply connecting it to any USB port. Its pocket-sized design goes anywhere, while the anti-slip body ensures a secure grip. Product page – be sure to enter coupon code: ankerlight1 during final checkout to receive the additional $10 off discount.