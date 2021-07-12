Cancel
Don’t Pay $130, Get the EVGA Supernova 650 GT 80 Plus Gold 650W Fully Modular Power Supply for $49.99 Shipped – Today Only

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVGA’s Supernova 650 GT 80 Plus Gold 650W Fully Modular Power Supply measures 150mm long, which is the same as its width, and you can get one for $49.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. Featuring 100% Japan-made capacitors to ensure long-term reliability, a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation, and an AutoECO mode that turns off fans when the PSU is only under low to medium loads. Product page. Read more for a video on choosing the right PSU for your build and additional information.

