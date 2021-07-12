Don’t Pay $130, Get the EVGA Supernova 650 GT 80 Plus Gold 650W Fully Modular Power Supply for $49.99 Shipped – Today Only
EVGA’s Supernova 650 GT 80 Plus Gold 650W Fully Modular Power Supply measures 150mm long, which is the same as its width, and you can get one for $49.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. Featuring 100% Japan-made capacitors to ensure long-term reliability, a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation, and an AutoECO mode that turns off fans when the PSU is only under low to medium loads. Product page. Read more for a video on choosing the right PSU for your build and additional information.www.techeblog.com
