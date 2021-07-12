Cancel
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Find Optimal Exploration Sites on the Moon

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists Siyuan Chen, Xin Gao and Shuyu Sun as well as researchers from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, are using applied machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the identification of potential landing as well as exploration sites on the Moon. Their goal is to look for lunar features such as craters and rilles, which are allegedly hot spots for energy resources like uranium and helium-3—a for nuclear fusion. Read more for a short video and additional information.

#Artificial Intelligence#Energy Resources#Machine Learning#The Scientists
ScienceInverse

Neanderthal blood study hints at one possible reason they went extinct

In 1901, biologist Karl Landsteiner made a landmark discovery: Human blood contains different types of groups. This finding led to a Nobel Prize and the eventual discovery of the four specific blood types: A, B, O, and AB. Today, more than a century later, Landsteiner‘s discovery is why millions of...
Cancerseehafernews.com

Prevea Gastroenterologist Uses Artificial Intelligence to Detect and Prevent Cancer

A gastroenterologist at Prevea Health’s Green Bay location is the first doctor in the area to use new artificial intelligence technology to detect and prevent esophageal cancer. Dr. Chaitanya Pant has performed the procedure known as WATS3D, which uses advanced technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to better detect precancerous cells...
syr.edu

Forensic Scientists Design the First Machine Learning Approach to Forensic DNA Analysis

As the field of forensics evolves, more complex evidence is being processed with greater precision, sensitivity and speed than ever before. To give a real-life example, consider a bank robbery where the perpetrator uses a pen, available to all customers, to write the note which they pass to the teller. In this instance the perpetrator deposited skin cells on this pen, but so did several other people. The result is a complex mixture of DNA from all of these individuals. Where 30 years ago a forensic scientist would probably have needed the bank robber to leave a few drops of blood on the pen to produce a DNA profile, today, they only need a few cells.
SciencePhys.org

Berkeley Lab's CAMERA leads international effort on autonomous scientific discoveries

Experimental facilities around the globe are facing a challenge: their instruments are becoming increasingly powerful, leading to a steady increase in the volume and complexity of the scientific data they collect. At the same time, these tools demand new, advanced algorithms to take advantage of these capabilities and enable ever-more intricate scientific questions to be asked—and answered. For example, the ALS-U project to upgrade the Advanced Light Source facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) will result in 100 times brighter soft X-ray light and feature superfast detectors that will lead to a vast increase in data-collection rates.
Engineeringaithority.com

NTT Research Takes Quantum-leap into Next-gen Neuro-Computing

IRCN to Collaborate with NTT Research’s PHI Lab on Coherent Ising Machine (CIM) Algorithms and Simulator. NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, announced that it has entered a joint research agreement with The University of Tokyo’s International Research Center for Neurointelligence (IRCN) to develop Coherent Ising Machine (CIM)-related technologies.
ScienceNewswise

Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery

Newswise — In the popular view of traditional science, scientists are in the lab hovering over their experiments, micromanaging every little detail. For example, they may iteratively test a wide variety of material compositions, synthesis and processing protocols, and environmental conditions to see how these parameters influence material properties. In each iteration, they analyze the collected data, looking for patterns and relying on their scientific knowledge and intuition to select useful follow-on measurements.
Softwarehealthitanalytics.com

Deep Learning, AI Used to Advance X-ray Data Technology

- Scientists from the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory are using deep learning and artificial intelligence strategies to upgrade the current Advanced Photon Source (APS) and visualize X-ray data in three dimensions. Researchers have developed a new computational framework called 3D-CDI-NN. The framework has demonstrated it...
Energy IndustryCosmos

Machine learning and solar energy

As we build a clean energy future, solar cell research is booming. Right now, typical silicon solar cells can only capture about 30% of the light energy that lands on them, so current research is aiming to identify new, cheaper and more efficient materials to make these cells. Cosmos spoke...
MathematicsPhys.org

From chemical graphs to structures

3D configurations of atoms dictate all materials properties. Quantitative predictions of accurate equilibrium structures, 3D coordinates of all atoms, from a chemical graph, a representation of the structural formula, is a challenging and computationally expensive task which is at the beginning of practically every computational chemistry workflow. Researchers at the University of Vienna have now developed a new machine learning based model to shortcut expensive calculations to directly predict structures from graphs. The new method for "Machine learning based energy-free structure predictions of molecules, transition states, and solids" is presented in the latest issue of Nature Communications.
Orlando, FLucf.edu

UCF Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Derive Clean Fuel from the Sea

Hydrogen fuel derived from the sea could be an abundant and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, but the potential power source has been limited by technical challenges, including how to practically harvest it. Researchers at the University of Central Florida have designed for the first time a nanoscale material that...
HealthNature.com

Dialysis adequacy predictions using a machine learning method

Dialysis adequacy is an important survival indicator in patients with chronic hemodialysis. However, there are inconveniences and disadvantages to measuring dialysis adequacy by blood samples. This study used machine learning models to predict dialysis adequacy in chronic hemodialysis patients using repeatedly measured data during hemodialysis. This study included 1333 hemodialysis sessions corresponding to the monthly examination dates of 61 patients. Patient demographics and clinical parameters were continuously measured from the hemodialysis machine; 240 measurements were collected from each hemodialysis session. Machine learning models (random forest and extreme gradient boosting [XGBoost]) and deep learning models (convolutional neural network and gated recurrent unit) were compared with multivariable linear regression models. The mean absolute percentage error (MAPE), root mean square error (RMSE), and Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient (Corr) for each model using fivefold cross-validation were calculated as performance measurements. The XGBoost model had the best performance among all methods (MAPE = 2.500; RMSE = 2.906; Corr = 0.873). The deep learning models with convolutional neural network (MAPE = 2.835; RMSE = 3.125; Corr = 0.833) and gated recurrent unit (MAPE = 2.974; RMSE = 3.230; Corr = 0.824) had similar performances. The linear regression models had the lowest performance (MAPE = 3.284; RMSE = 3.586; Corr = 0.770) compared with other models. Machine learning methods can accurately infer hemodialysis adequacy using continuously measured data from hemodialysis machines.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Machine Learning Testing for Data Scientists

In one software development project after another, it has been proven that testing saves time. Does this hold true for machine learning projects? Should data scientists write tests? Will it make their work better and/or faster? We believe the answer is YES!. In this post we describe a full development...
arxiv.org

A Computer Vision-Based Approach for Driver Distraction Recognition using Deep Learning and Genetic Algorithm Based Ensemble

As the proportion of road accidents increases each year, driver distraction continues to be an important risk component in road traffic injuries and deaths. The distractions caused by the increasing use of mobile phones and other wireless devices pose a potential risk to road safety. Our current study aims to aid the already existing techniques in driver posture recognition by improving the performance in the driver distraction classification problem. We present an approach using a genetic algorithm-based ensemble of six independent deep neural architectures, namely, AlexNet, VGG-16, EfficientNet B0, Vanilla CNN, Modified DenseNet, and InceptionV3 + BiLSTM. We test it on two comprehensive datasets, the AUC Distracted Driver Dataset, on which our technique achieves an accuracy of 96.37%, surpassing the previously obtained 95.98%, and on the State Farm Driver Distraction Dataset, on which we attain an accuracy of 99.75%. The 6-Model Ensemble gave an inference time of 0.024 seconds as measured on our machine with Ubuntu 20.04(64-bit) and GPU as GeForce GTX 1080.
ComputersMySanAntonio

NetExperience Partners with uOttawa Researchers and Mitacs to Advance Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in new OpenWiFi Networks

OTTAWA (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. NetExperience, creator of the first end to end WLAN software and service compatible with Open Wi-Fi, today announced the launch of a cooperative project with researchers from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Ottawa, with support from Canadian research organization Mitacs, entitled “Machine Learning-Enhanced Anomaly Detection and Performance Optimization for Enterprise Wi-Fi Networks.” The project is designed to significantly advance the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning when applied to Wi-Fi management.
arxiv.org

Finding Better Precoding in Massive MIMO using Optimization Approach

Evgeny Bobrov (1 and 2), Dmitry Kropotov (2 and 3), Sergey Troshin (3), Danila Zaev (1) ((1) Huawei Russian Research Institute, (2) M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, (3) National Research University Higher School of Economics) The paper studies the multi-user precoding problem as a non-convex optimization problem for wireless...
Electronicsarxiv.org

The Portiloop: a deep learning-based open science tool for closed-loop brain stimulation

Electroencephalography (EEG) is a method of measuring the brain's electrical activity, using non-invasive scalp electrodes. In this article, we propose the Portiloop, a deep learning-based portable and low-cost device enabling the neuroscience community to capture EEG, process it in real time, detect patterns of interest, and respond with precisely-timed stimulation. The core of the Portiloop is a System on Chip composed of an Analog to Digital Converter (ADC) and a Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). After being converted to digital by the ADC, the EEG signal is processed in the FPGA. The FPGA contains an ad-hoc Artificial Neural Network (ANN) with convolutional and recurrent units, directly implemented in hardware. The output of the ANN is then used to trigger the user-defined feedback. We use the Portiloop to develop a real-time sleep spindle stimulating application, as a case study. Sleep spindles are a specific type of transient oscillation ($\sim$2.5 s, 12-16 Hz) that are observed in EEG recordings, and are related to memory consolidation during sleep. We tested the Portiloop's capacity to detect and stimulate sleep spindles in real time using an existing database of EEG sleep recordings. With 71% for both precision and recall as compared with expert labels, the system is able to stimulate spindles within $\sim$300 ms of their onset, enabling experimental manipulation of early the entire spindle. The Portiloop can be extended to detect and stimulate other neural events in EEG. It is fully available to the research community as an open science project.
MySanAntonio

SupplyCopia and Ron Denton & Associates Team Up to Advance Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Experts in healthcare supply chain processes and technology will help clients gain access to services that enhance, automate, and expedite supply chain initiatives. BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. SupplyCopia, a rapidly growing provider of innovative supply chain solutions, and Ron Denton & Associates, a renowned...
Coding & ProgrammingCornell University

Platform teaches nonexperts to use machine learning

Machine-learning algorithms are used to find patterns in data that humans wouldn’t otherwise notice, and are being deployed to help inform decisions big and small – from COVID-19 vaccination development to Netflix recommendations. New award-winning research from the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science explores how...
Sciencetheiet.org

Deep learning could help visualise X-ray data in 3D

Scientists in the US have developed a computational framework that they say can create 3D visualisations from X-ray data hundreds of times faster than traditional methods can. According to the scientists at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a versatile solution to the issues posed by big data processing in the medical sector.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Data science technique helps measure atomic positions more precisely

(Nanowerk News) Scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) allows us to visualize the position of individual atoms inside materials and calculate atomic displacements. However, its precision is limited by measurement noise. In a recent study, scientists from Japan combined a technique from data science with STEM to achieve a remarkable improvement in precision, pioneering a strategy to develop innovative nanomaterials and devices at the atomic scale.

