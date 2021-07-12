Steeplejack Shows Us the Woozy View from the Top of New York’s Chrysler Building
James Marksbury filmed footage of himself in a harness at the very top of New York’s Chrysler building carrying out maintenance. This experienced steeplejack from Cole NYC, which is basically a person who climbs tall structures to carry out repairs, routinely inspects skyscrapers all over New York City, whether it be flagpoles, steeples, or just anywhere where climbing gear is required to access. Read more for a short video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
