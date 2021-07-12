Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Interactive Face Recognition System Uses 3D Models to Let You View Faces in Various Angles, Ideal for ID’ing Criminals

techeblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Brigham, led by Heather Flowe, have developed an Interactive Face Recognition System (I-FRS) that utilizies naturalistic 3D models of faces that enable the user to dynamically view faces from multiple angles. This technology greatly improves human face recognition and face-matching accuracy, compared to other methods currently used by criminal justice, border control, and law enforcement agencies. Read more for a video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Models#Face Recognition#Ing#Volunteers#Handbag#The University Of Brigham#Utilizies#Frs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

Graph Jigsaw Learning for Cartoon Face Recognition

Cartoon face recognition is challenging as they typically have smooth color regions and emphasized edges, the key to recognize cartoon faces is to precisely perceive their sparse and critical shape patterns. However, it is quite difficult to learn a shape-oriented representation for cartoon face recognition with convolutional neural networks (CNNs). To mitigate this issue, we propose the GraphJigsaw that constructs jigsaw puzzles at various stages in the classification network and solves the puzzles with the graph convolutional network (GCN) in a progressive manner. Solving the puzzles requires the model to spot the shape patterns of the cartoon faces as the texture information is quite limited. The key idea of GraphJigsaw is constructing a jigsaw puzzle by randomly shuffling the intermediate convolutional feature maps in the spatial dimension and exploiting the GCN to reason and recover the correct layout of the jigsaw fragments in a self-supervised manner. The proposed GraphJigsaw avoids training the classification model with the deconstructed images that would introduce noisy patterns and are harmful for the final classification. Specially, GraphJigsaw can be incorporated at various stages in a top-down manner within the classification model, which facilitates propagating the learned shape patterns gradually. GraphJigsaw does not rely on any extra manual annotation during the training process and incorporates no extra computation burden at inference time. Both quantitative and qualitative experimental results have verified the feasibility of our proposed GraphJigsaw, which consistently outperforms other face recognition or jigsaw-based methods on two popular cartoon face datasets with considerable improvements.
Technologyarxiv.org

Faces in the Wild: Efficient Gender Recognition in Surveillance Conditions

Soft biometrics inference in surveillance scenarios is a topic of interest for various applications, particularly in security-related areas. However, soft biometric analysis is not extensively reported in wild conditions. In particular, previous works on gender recognition report their results in face datasets, with relatively good image quality and frontal poses. Given the uncertainty of the availability of the facial region in wild conditions, we consider that these methods are not adequate for surveillance settings. To overcome these limitations, we: 1) present frontal and wild face versions of three well-known surveillance datasets; and 2) propose a model that effectively and dynamically combines facial and body information, which makes it suitable for gender recognition in wild conditions. The frontal and wild face datasets derive from widely used Pedestrian Attribute Recognition (PAR) sets (PETA, PA-100K, and RAP), using a pose-based approach to filter the frontal samples and facial regions. This approach retrieves the facial region of images with varying image/subject conditions, where the state-of-the-art face detectors often fail. Our model combines facial and body information through a learnable fusion matrix and a channel-attention sub-network, focusing on the most influential body parts according to the specific image/subject features. We compare it with five PAR methods, consistently obtaining state-of-the-art results on gender recognition, and reducing the prediction errors by up to 24% in frontal samples. The announced PAR datasets versions and model serve as the basis for wild soft biometrics classification and are available in this https URL.
Technologyarxiv.org

Examining the Human Perceptibility of Black-Box Adversarial Attacks on Face Recognition

The modern open internet contains billions of public images of human faces across the web, especially on social media websites used by half the world's population. In this context, Face Recognition (FR) systems have the potential to match faces to specific names and identities, creating glaring privacy concerns. Adversarial attacks are a promising way to grant users privacy from FR systems by disrupting their capability to recognize faces. Yet, such attacks can be perceptible to human observers, especially under the more challenging black-box threat model. In the literature, the justification for the imperceptibility of such attacks hinges on bounding metrics such as $\ell_p$ norms. However, there is not much research on how these norms match up with human perception. Through examining and measuring both the effectiveness of recent black-box attacks in the face recognition setting and their corresponding human perceptibility through survey data, we demonstrate the trade-offs in perceptibility that occur as attacks become more aggressive. We also show how the $\ell_2$ norm and other metrics do not correlate with human perceptibility in a linear fashion, thus making these norms suboptimal at measuring adversarial attack perceptibility.
Technologyarxiv.org

Locality-aware Channel-wise Dropout for Occluded Face Recognition

Face recognition remains a challenging task in unconstrained scenarios, especially when faces are partially occluded. To improve the robustness against occlusion, augmenting the training images with artificial occlusions has been proved as a useful approach. However, these artificial occlusions are commonly generated by adding a black rectangle or several object templates including sunglasses, scarfs and phones, which cannot well simulate the realistic occlusions. In this paper, based on the argument that the occlusion essentially damages a group of neurons, we propose a novel and elegant occlusion-simulation method via dropping the activations of a group of neurons in some elaborately selected channel. Specifically, we first employ a spatial regularization to encourage each feature channel to respond to local and different face regions. In this way, the activations affected by an occlusion in a local region are more likely to be located in a single feature channel. Then, the locality-aware channel-wise dropout (LCD) is designed to simulate the occlusion by dropping out the entire feature channel. Furthermore, by randomly dropping out several feature channels, our method can well simulate the occlusion of larger area. The proposed LCD can encourage its succeeding layers to minimize the intra-class feature variance caused by occlusions, thus leading to improved robustness against occlusion. In addition, we design an auxiliary spatial attention module by learning a channel-wise attention vector to reweight the feature channels, which improves the contributions of non-occluded regions. Extensive experiments on various benchmarks show that the proposed method outperforms state-of-the-art methods with a remarkable improvement.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

The Racial Discrimination in Face Recognition Technology

Just like justice, sometimes technology is not on your side. A local roller skating rink is coming under fire for its use of facial recognition software, after a teenager was banned for allegedly getting into a brawl there. After facial recognition software wrongly identified young teen Lamya Robinson at a local skating rink in Michigan, her parents want some answers.
Technologytecheblog.com

UC San Diego Engineers Develop Fingertip-Powered Wearable That Can Charge Your Electronics While You Sleep

University of California San Diego engineers have developed a thin, flexible strip that can be worn on a fingertip and used to generate small amounts of electricity when a person’s finger sweats or presses on it. It can even generate power when the person is asleep or sitting still, which means this wearable can harness the energy extracted from human sweat even when a person is not moving. Read more for a video and additional information.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Unified Hyper-GAN Model for Unpaired Multi-contrast MR Image Translation

Cross-contrast image translation is an important task for completing missing contrasts in clinical diagnosis. However, most existing methods learn separate translator for each pair of contrasts, which is inefficient due to many possible contrast pairs in real scenarios. In this work, we propose a unified Hyper-GAN model for effectively and efficiently translating between different contrast pairs. Hyper-GAN consists of a pair of hyper-encoder and hyper-decoder to first map from the source contrast to a common feature space, and then further map to the target contrast image. To facilitate the translation between different contrast pairs, contrast-modulators are designed to tune the hyper-encoder and hyper-decoder adaptive to different contrasts. We also design a common space loss to enforce that multi-contrast images of a subject share a common feature space, implicitly modeling the shared underlying anatomical structures. Experiments on two datasets of IXI and BraTS 2019 show that our Hyper-GAN achieves state-of-the-art results in both accuracy and efficiency, e.g., improving more than 1.47 and 1.09 dB in PSNR on two datasets with less than half the amount of parameters.
Technologyarxiv.org

CFLOW-AD: Real-Time Unsupervised Anomaly Detection with Localization via Conditional Normalizing Flows

Unsupervised anomaly detection with localization has many practical applications when labeling is infeasible and, moreover, when anomaly examples are completely missing in the train data. While recently proposed models for such data setup achieve high accuracy metrics, their complexity is a limiting factor for real-time processing. In this paper, we propose a real-time model and analytically derive its relationship to prior methods. Our CFLOW-AD model is based on a conditional normalizing flow framework adopted for anomaly detection with localization. In particular, CFLOW-AD consists of a discriminatively pretrained encoder followed by a multi-scale generative decoders where the latter explicitly estimate likelihood of the encoded features. Our approach results in a computationally and memory-efficient model: CFLOW-AD is faster and smaller by a factor of 10x than prior state-of-the-art with the same input setting. Our experiments on the MVTec dataset show that CFLOW-AD outperforms previous methods by 0.36% AUROC in detection task, by 1.12% AUROC and 2.5% AUPRO in localization task, respectively. We open-source our code with fully reproducible experiments.
Technologyarxiv.org

Feature Fusion Methods for Indexing and Retrieval of Biometric Data: Application to Face Recognition with Privacy Protection

Computationally efficient, accurate, and privacy-preserving data storage and retrieval are among the key challenges faced by practical deployments of biometric identification systems worldwide. In this work, a method of protected indexing of biometric data is presented. By utilising feature-level fusion of intelligently paired templates, a multi-stage search structure is created. During retrieval, the list of potential candidate identities is successively pre-filtered, thereby reducing the number of template comparisons necessary for a biometric identification transaction. Protection of the biometric probe templates, as well as the stored reference templates and the created index is carried out using homomorphic encryption. The proposed method is extensively evaluated in closed-set and open-set identification scenarios on publicly available databases using two state-of-the-art open-source face recognition systems. With respect to a typical baseline algorithm utilising an exhaustive search-based retrieval algorithm, the proposed method enables a reduction of the computational workload associated with a biometric identification transaction by 90%, while simultaneously suffering no degradation of the biometric performance. Furthermore, by facilitating a seamless integration of template protection with open-source homomorphic encryption libraries, the proposed method guarantees unlinkability, irreversibility, and renewability of the protected biometric data.
Softwarearxiv.org

Text is Text, No Matter What: Unifying Text Recognition using Knowledge Distillation

Text recognition remains a fundamental and extensively researched topic in computer vision, largely owing to its wide array of commercial applications. The challenging nature of the very problem however dictated a fragmentation of research efforts: Scene Text Recognition (STR) that deals with text in everyday scenes, and Handwriting Text Recognition (HTR) that tackles hand-written text. In this paper, for the first time, we argue for their unification -- we aim for a single model that can compete favourably with two separate state-of-the-art STR and HTR models. We first show that cross-utilisation of STR and HTR models trigger significant performance drops due to differences in their inherent challenges. We then tackle their union by introducing a knowledge distillation (KD) based framework. This is however non-trivial, largely due to the variable-length and sequential nature of text sequences, which renders off-the-shelf KD techniques that mostly works with global fixed-length data inadequate. For that, we propose three distillation losses all of which are specifically designed to cope with the aforementioned unique characteristics of text recognition. Empirical evidence suggests that our proposed unified model performs on par with individual models, even surpassing them in certain cases. Ablative studies demonstrate that naive baselines such as a two-stage framework, and domain adaption/generalisation alternatives do not work as well, further verifying the appropriateness of our design.
Sciencearxiv.org

Multi-Scale Local-Temporal Similarity Fusion for Continuous Sign Language Recognition

Continuous sign language recognition (cSLR) is a public significant task that transcribes a sign language video into an ordered gloss sequence. It is important to capture the fine-grained gloss-level details, since there is no explicit alignment between sign video frames and the corresponding glosses. Among the past works, one promising way is to adopt a one-dimensional convolutional network (1D-CNN) to temporally fuse the sequential frames. However, CNNs are agnostic to similarity or dissimilarity, and thus are unable to capture local consistent semantics within temporally neighboring frames. To address the issue, we propose to adaptively fuse local features via temporal similarity for this task. Specifically, we devise a Multi-scale Local-Temporal Similarity Fusion Network (mLTSF-Net) as follows: 1) In terms of a specific video frame, we firstly select its similar neighbours with multi-scale receptive regions to accommodate different lengths of glosses. 2) To ensure temporal consistency, we then use position-aware convolution to temporally convolve each scale of selected frames. 3) To obtain a local-temporally enhanced frame-wise representation, we finally fuse the results of different scales using a content-dependent aggregator. We train our model in an end-to-end fashion, and the experimental results on RWTH-PHOENIX-Weather 2014 datasets (RWTH) demonstrate that our model achieves competitive performance compared with several state-of-the-art models.
Computersarxiv.org

Systematic Literature Review of Validation Methods for AI Systems

Context: Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into everyday activities, particularly through new techniques such as machine learning (ML). These techniques are implementable with little domain knowledge. This, combined with the difficulty of testing AI systems with traditional methods, has made system trustworthiness a pressing issue. Objective: This paper...
Technologyarxiv.org

VIPose: Real-time Visual-Inertial 6D Object Pose Tracking

Estimating the 6D pose of objects is beneficial for robotics tasks such as transportation, autonomous navigation, manipulation as well as in scenarios beyond robotics like virtual and augmented reality. With respect to single image pose estimation, pose tracking takes into account the temporal information across multiple frames to overcome possible detection inconsistencies and to improve the pose estimation efficiency. In this work, we introduce a novel Deep Neural Network (DNN) called VIPose, that combines inertial and camera data to address the object pose tracking problem in real-time. The key contribution is the design of a novel DNN architecture which fuses visual and inertial features to predict the objects' relative 6D pose between consecutive image frames. The overall 6D pose is then estimated by consecutively combining relative poses. Our approach shows remarkable pose estimation results for heavily occluded objects that are well known to be very challenging to handle by existing state-of-the-art solutions. The effectiveness of the proposed approach is validated on a new dataset called VIYCB with RGB image, IMU data, and accurate 6D pose annotations created by employing an automated labeling technique. The approach presents accuracy performances comparable to state-of-the-art techniques, but with additional benefit to be real-time.
Softwarearxiv.org

Towards the Unseen: Iterative Text Recognition by Distilling from Errors

Visual text recognition is undoubtedly one of the most extensively researched topics in computer vision. Great progress have been made to date, with the latest models starting to focus on the more practical "in-the-wild" setting. However, a salient problem still hinders practical deployment -- prior arts mostly struggle with recognising unseen (or rarely seen) character sequences. In this paper, we put forward a novel framework to specifically tackle this "unseen" problem. Our framework is iterative in nature, in that it utilises predicted knowledge of character sequences from a previous iteration, to augment the main network in improving the next prediction. Key to our success is a unique cross-modal variational autoencoder to act as a feedback module, which is trained with the presence of textual error distribution data. This module importantly translate a discrete predicted character space, to a continuous affine transformation parameter space used to condition the visual feature map at next iteration. Experiments on common datasets have shown competitive performance over state-of-the-arts under the conventional setting. Most importantly, under the new disjoint setup where train-test labels are mutually exclusive, ours offers the best performance thus showcasing the capability of generalising onto unseen words.
Computersarxiv.org

Self-Supervised Video Object Segmentation by Motion-Aware Mask Propagation

We propose a self-supervised spatio-temporal matching method coined Motion-Aware Mask Propagation (MAMP) for semi-supervised video object segmentation. During training, MAMP leverages the frame reconstruction task to train the model without the need for annotations. During inference, MAMP extracts high-resolution features from each frame to build a memory bank from the features as well as the predicted masks of selected past frames. MAMP then propagates the masks from the memory bank to subsequent frames according to our motion-aware spatio-temporal matching module, also proposed in this paper. Evaluation on DAVIS-2017 and YouTube-VOS datasets show that MAMP achieves state-of-the-art performance with stronger generalization ability compared to existing self-supervised methods, i.e. 4.9\% higher mean $\mathcal{J}\&\mathcal{F}$ on DAVIS-2017 and 4.85\% higher mean $\mathcal{J}\&\mathcal{F}$ on the unseen categories of YouTube-VOS than the nearest competitor. Moreover, MAMP performs on par with many supervised video object segmentation methods. Our code is available at: \url{this https URL}.
Sciencearxiv.org

Synthetic Periocular Iris PAI from a Small Set of Near-Infrared-Images

Biometric has been increasing in relevance these days since it can be used for several applications such as access control for instance. Unfortunately, with the increased deployment of biometric applications, we observe an increase of attacks. Therefore, algorithms to detect such attacks (Presentation Attack Detection (PAD)) have been increasing in relevance. The LivDet-2020 competition which focuses on Presentation Attacks Detection (PAD) algorithms have shown still open problems, specially for unknown attacks scenarios. In order to improve the robustness of biometric systems, it is crucial to improve PAD methods. This can be achieved by augmenting the number of presentation attack instruments (PAI) and bona fide images that are used to train such algorithms. Unfortunately, the capture and creation of presentation attack instruments and even the capture of bona fide images is sometimes complex to achieve. This paper proposes a novel PAI synthetically created (SPI-PAI) using four state-of-the-art GAN algorithms (cGAN, WGAN, WGAN-GP, and StyleGAN2) and a small set of periocular NIR images. A benchmark between GAN algorithms is performed using the Frechet Inception Distance (FID) between the generated images and the original images used for training. The best PAD algorithm reported by the LivDet-2020 competition was tested for us using the synthetic PAI which was obtained with the StyleGAN2 algorithm. Surprisingly, The PAD algorithm was not able to detect the synthetic images as a Presentation Attack, categorizing all of them as bona fide. Such results demonstrated the feasibility of synthetic images to fool presentation attacks detection algorithms and the need for such algorithms to be constantly updated and trained with a larger number of images and PAI scenarios.
Technologyarxiv.org

Improved-Mask R-CNN: Towards an Accurate Generic MSK MRI instance segmentation platform (Data from the Osteoarthritis Initiative)

Objective assessment of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans of osteoarthritis (OA) can address the limitation of the current OA assessment. Segmentation of bone, cartilage, and joint fluid is necessary for the OA objective assessment. Most of the proposed segmentation methods are not performing instance segmentation and suffer from class imbalance problems. This study deployed Mask R-CNN instance segmentation and improved it (improved-Mask R-CNN (iMaskRCNN)) to obtain a more accurate generalized segmentation for OA-associated tissues. Training and validation of the method were performed using 500 MRI knees from the Osteoarthritis Initiative (OAI) dataset and 97 MRI scans of patients with symptomatic hip OA. Three modifications to Mask R-CNN yielded the iMaskRCNN: adding a 2nd ROIAligned block, adding an extra decoder layer to the mask-header, and connecting them by a skip connection. The results were assessed using Hausdorff distance, dice score, and coefficients of variation (CoV). The iMaskRCNN led to improved bone and cartilage segmentation compared to Mask RCNN as indicated with the increase in dice score from 95% to 98% for the femur, 95% to 97% for tibia, 71% to 80% for femoral cartilage, and 81% to 82% for tibial cartilage. For the effusion detection, dice improved with iMaskRCNN 72% versus MaskRCNN 71%. The CoV values for effusion detection between Reader1 and Mask R-CNN (0.33), Reader1 and iMaskRCNN (0.34), Reader2 and Mask R-CNN (0.22), Reader2 and iMaskRCNN (0.29) are close to CoV between two readers (0.21), indicating a high agreement between the human readers and both Mask R-CNN and iMaskRCNN. Mask R-CNN and iMaskRCNN can reliably and simultaneously extract different scale articular tissues involved in OA, forming the foundation for automated assessment of OA. The iMaskRCNN results show that the modification improved the network performance around the edges.
Computersarxiv.org

AA3DNet: Attention Augmented Real Time 3D Object Detection

In this work, we address the problem of 3D object detection from point cloud data in real time. For autonomous vehicles to work, it is very important for the perception component to detect the real world objects with both high accuracy and fast inference. We propose a novel neural network architecture along with the training and optimization details for detecting 3D objects using point cloud data. We present anchor design along with custom loss functions used in this work. A combination of spatial and channel wise attention module is used in this work. We use the Kitti 3D Birds Eye View dataset for benchmarking and validating our results. Our method surpasses previous state of the art in this domain both in terms of average precision and speed running at > 30 FPS. Finally, we present the ablation study to demonstrate that the performance of our network is generalizable. This makes it a feasible option to be deployed in real time applications like self driving cars.
Softwarearxiv.org

Boosting Entity-aware Image Captioning with Multi-modal Knowledge Graph

Entity-aware image captioning aims to describe named entities and events related to the image by utilizing the background knowledge in the associated article. This task remains challenging as it is difficult to learn the association between named entities and visual cues due to the long-tail distribution of named entities. Furthermore, the complexity of the article brings difficulty in extracting fine-grained relationships between entities to generate informative event descriptions about the image. To tackle these challenges, we propose a novel approach that constructs a multi-modal knowledge graph to associate the visual objects with named entities and capture the relationship between entities simultaneously with the help of external knowledge collected from the web. Specifically, we build a text sub-graph by extracting named entities and their relationships from the article, and build an image sub-graph by detecting the objects in the image. To connect these two sub-graphs, we propose a cross-modal entity matching module trained using a knowledge base that contains Wikipedia entries and the corresponding images. Finally, the multi-modal knowledge graph is integrated into the captioning model via a graph attention mechanism. Extensive experiments on both GoodNews and NYTimes800k datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our method.

Comments / 0

Community Policy