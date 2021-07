GARY, Indiana — Six years ago Sunday, 2-year-old King Walker and his aunt 21-year-old Diamond Bynum disappeared from a family member’s home in Gary. The family said when a loved one woke up from a nap July 25, 2015, at the house in the 500 block of Matthews Street, the two were gone. Bynum has special needs and walks with a limp. King would now be 8 years old. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an image of what he may look like now.