Anaplan Appoints Vikas Mehta as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire
 17 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of the leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced that Vikas Mehta has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer effective July 19. “We are excited to welcome a progressive financial executive of Vikas’ caliber to the Anaplan team,” said Frank...

Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Valneva SE (VALN) Appoints Peter Buhler as CFO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Peter Buhler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Management Board member.
Businessaithority.com

Kyndryl Names David Wyshner As Chief Financial Officer

Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced the appointment of David Wyshner as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. “Kyndryl’s goal is to apply the most modern and resilient IT systems and talent to help customers realize their...
BusinessVirginia Business

KLDiscovery appoints first COO from within

Danny Zambito has been with McLean software company since 2008. KLDiscovery Inc. has appointed Danny Zambito to the firm’s newly created chief operating officer position, the McLean-based software company announced Monday. Zambito, who has been with KLDiscovery since 2008, most recently served as the company’s executive vice president of global...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (IPSI) Appoints Richard Rosenblum as CFO and President

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) ("Innovative" or the "Company"), a California-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay, today announced the appointment of Richard Rosenblum as the Company's new President and Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessTire Review

Snap Finance Appoints New Members to Senior Leadership

Snap Finance has appointed three new members to its senior leadership team. Doris Hektor has been named as Snap’s chief compliance officer (CCO); Gaurav Kohli has stepped into the role of chief technology officer (CTO), and Tim King is the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). The company says these new executive team members will bolster the company’s internal operating structure as it enters its next phase of growth.
Businessbeautypackaging.com

SuperOrdinary Appoints John Habbouch as CFO

SuperOrdinary, a leading technology and brand accelerator, has appointed John Habbouch, formerly of Elizabeth Arden and Procter & Gamble, as chief financial officer. Habbouch brings more than 20 years of experience with a focus in consumer goods and beauty care. He spent over a decade at P&G in a variety of leadership roles and was involved in a number of P&G’s key beauty care acquisitions, leading a turnaround and transformation of the US P&G Prestige Beauty division.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ProPetro appoints Sam Sledge as chief executive officer

July 27 (Reuters) - Hydraulic fracturing firm ProPetro Holding Corp on Tuesday said Sam Sledge would become its new chief executive officer, replacing Phillip Gobe, who had headed the company following the exit of its founder last year. Gobe will transition to executive chairman, ProPetro said. Sledge had last served...
Businessaithority.com

Armis Appoints Jean English As Chief Marketing Officer

Jean English joins Armis’s executive team to build and scale the marketing organization, spearhead rapid market expansion and drive company to next stage of growth. Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, announced the appointment of Jean English as their new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Operating from their Palo Alto headquarters, Jean will report directly to Yevgeny Dibrov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Armis.
Businessmartechseries.com

Collibra Appoints Madalina Tanasie as Chief Technology Officer

Software Veteran to Lead Engineering, Architecture, Security, Production Engineering, Excellence Enablement and Quality Assurance for Data Intelligence Market Leader. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced the appointment of Madalina Tanasie to chief technology officer. As Collibra’s CTO, Madalina will lead engineering, architecture, security, production engineering, excellence enablement and quality assurance.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) CFO to Step Down

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, today announced executive changes as part of its strategy to position the company for long-term commercial success, including the anticipated closing of the Strongbridge Biopharma plc acquisition and evolution to a more commercially driven company. Barry Deutsch, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to step down from the CFO role effective immediately. Mr. Deutsch will remain with the Company in a transition role through the close of the Strongbridge transaction, which is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Steven Pieper, Vice President of Finance, Mr. Deutsch's planned successor, has been promoted to CFO responsible for accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and information systems. Mr. Pieper will report to Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (WOWI) Appoints Bianca Meger as CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WOWI)is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bianca Meger as CEO of the Company and Co-CEO of wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd ("Stratford"). Ms. Meger...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Yann Gerville-Reache has been appointed to serve as the COO for heliosdX. Mr. Gerville-Reache will join the Executive Team in Orange Park, FL to assume the role...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nexstar Hires Lee Ann Gliha as EVP and CFO

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar has announced that Lee Ann Gliha has been hired as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. When she assumes her new job on August 9, Gliha will oversee all financial aspects of the company’s business, including internal and external financial reporting, internal audit, compliance and controls, investor relations, and treasury and capital markets functions, and will take a prominent role in strategic planning, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.
Businessaithority.com

OANDA Strengthens Leadership Team Appoints Philip Holemans As CFO

A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of financial services heavyweight Philip Holemans as Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for optimising the firm’s financial performance, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards and helping direct OANDA’s growth strategy in the coming years.
Businessbizjournals

Investment management company Vise adds to executive team

Vise, a technology-powered investment management manager for advisors, has added to its executive leadership team to further accelerate the company’s growth on the heels of a recently completed $65 million Series C funding round. Christine Tseng, formerly head of global business marketing at Twitter, joins the company as chief marketing...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) announces appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) ("Medpace") today announced the appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2021. August Troendle will continue to serve as Medpace's chairman and chief executive officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aqua Security Appoints Matt Richards As Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the pure-play cloud native security leader, today appointed Matt Richards as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 25 years of enterprise IT experience, Matt will join the executive team to help scale the business and oversee the global brand, demand generation, product marketing, and go-to-market strategy.

