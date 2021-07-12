Anaplan Appoints Vikas Mehta as Chief Financial Officer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, today announced executive changes as part of its strategy to position the company for long-term commercial success, including the anticipated closing of the Strongbridge Biopharma plc acquisition and evolution to a more commercially driven company. Barry Deutsch, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to step down from the CFO role effective immediately. Mr. Deutsch will remain with the Company in a transition role through the close of the Strongbridge transaction, which is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Steven Pieper, Vice President of Finance, Mr. Deutsch's planned successor, has been promoted to CFO responsible for accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and information systems. Mr. Pieper will report to Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO.