Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM EDT * At 823 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Black Point to Surfside. Movement was west at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Black Point, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, Kendall, The Redland, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes and Hialeah Gardens.

alerts.weather.gov

