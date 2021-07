Journalist and television personality George Stephanopoulos will step behind the “Jeopardy!” host’s podium one final time today (Friday). Stephanopoulos began his stint as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” on Monday and will conclude with Friday’s episode. Unlike previous guest hosts taking on the challenge, Stephanopoulos was only allotted a tenure of one week. He is the first of several more guest hosts who will only serve in the role for just one week and a total of five episodes.