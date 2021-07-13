Shortage of Uber Drivers Making it Harder to Find a Rideshare For CT Residents

When it comes to dealing with car accidents, it gets very stressful, more so if it is an accident that involves a rideshare driver. As soon as the accident happens, you get into shock; therefore, it might be challenging to think straight. It is not easy to understand an accident from a rideshare angel. When you get involved in an accident, as much as it is unexpected, try to remain calm. With rideshare, there is no guarantee that you will get to your destination safely. After getting involved with a rideshare driver, the steps you take are essential since they may affect your overall health and your ability to recover compensation.