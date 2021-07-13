Shortage of Uber Drivers Making it Harder to Find a Rideshare For CT Residents

Uber driver Mae Cee scoffs at the notion, touted by the global ride-share service, that she and her peers are self-employed contractors -- and that most of them are happy with the arrangement.
In California, labor legislation endorsed by voters last November in a referendum, known as Proposition 22, effectively overturned a state law requiring Uber, Lyft and other app-based, on-demand delivery services to reclassify their drivers and provide employee benefits.
That legislation, heavily backed by the companies themselves with $200 million in campaign spending, may have officially resolved the status of so-called "gig workers."
But many of them are still bitter and angry, and say they have all the inconveniences of being independent, and none of the advantages. They also accuse Uber of rolling out benefits while Prop 22 was being debated -- and then retracting them.
