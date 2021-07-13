Cancel
Shortage of Uber Drivers Making it Harder to Find a Rideshare For CT Residents

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortage of Uber, Lyft Drivers Making It Harder to Find a Rideshare. Uber said they've invested millions of dollars in trying to increase driver pay and get more of them on the road now that the pandemic is easing up. At Bradley International Airport, passengers told us that trying to...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

