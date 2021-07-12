Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

New Champions Crowned At ROH

By Anthony
TWNP-Wrestling News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral championships changed hands at ROH Best in the World 2021. First, Dragon Lee defeated Tony Deppen to regain the Ring of Honour TV title at their Best in the World pay-per-view Sunday. Lee won the match following hitting his Incinerator knee strike to get the pinfall victory over Deppen.

www.twnpnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dragon Lee
Person
Rhett Titus
Person
Chris Dickinson
Person
Jonathan Gresham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Under The Knife: Wrestling Legend Needs Major Surgery

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and absolutely no one is immune to them. Some of them are more serious than others, but at the same time they can all come from different places. An injury can happen all at once or be built up over time, either of which can cause all kinds of problems. The latter is the case with a certain legend and it isn’t going well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Signs With New Company?

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar has been away from the company and he is a free agent now. He did not renew his contract with Vince McMahon’s company after it got expired. It turns out he is taking some other options into consideration rather than a return to WWE.
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/30)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Bringing Back ‘Several’ Fired Names

WWE and Vince McMahon have let go several major, shocking names during the course of this year. However, could some of those currently ex-talents re-emerge back into the WWE Universe? According to a new report by Fightful Select, ‘several people’ who were fired by WWE this past year were apparently told that there is a “good chance they could be brought back” In addition to various superstars, WWE fired several backstage and personnel names as well. Could future WWE shows be ‘in jeopardy’?
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released

WWE has released a number of Superstars and employees this year, and it looks like a Hall of Famer was let go a few months back. WhatCulture is reporting that WWE quietly released Jeff Jarrett back in April. The report notes that the length of Jeff Jarrett’s non-compete clause is...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Major Return Planned For WWE SmackDown Tonight

Fans have been seeing some big returns and debuts on WWE programming over the last few weeks, and it looks like one of WWE’s top stars will be returning tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. PWInsider is now reporting that former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will be returning to...
WWEboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Goes Full WWE Mode In The Middle Of A Fight

Sometimes professional boxing has moments that surprise you. Instances in the ring where all caution goes out the window. Recently Archie Sharp of the UK produced one — with this:. (Hat tip BT Sport YouTube) Well, there you have it. Sharp an excellent fighter to keep an eye on by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Champions ‘Removed’ From Major Show

WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended the titles this week against the Viking Raiders. They were previously advertised to make an appearance today on WWE The Bump show but they will not be making an appearance. CM Punk WWE SummerSlam Match Rumor Leaks. AJ Styles and...
WWEPWMania

Photo: Becky Lynch Changes Hairstyle To WWE Look

Becky Lynch has been sporting a darker, more natural look while away from WWE to give birth to her daughter with Seth Rollins back in December. But now Lynch’s hairstylist, Audi Leingang of the Revival Mane salon in East Moline, Illinois, has revealed that she just changed her hair back to the bright orange look she had while competing as a WWE Superstar.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New Tag Champions Crowned At Impact Slammiversary, Former WWE Star Appears

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) won the Impact World Tag Team Championship against Violent By Design, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, No Way and Fallah Bahh at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary. TJP was initially in this match (no reason given about why he was pulled) and was...
WWEf4wonline.com

Dakota Kai attacks Raquel Gonzalez on WWE NXT

Dakota Kai turned on Raquel Gonzalez on tonight’s episode of NXT. Gonzalez and Kai came out, with Gonzalez saying that she had defeated everyone. Kai issued a challenge for anyone to come out and challenge Gonzalez for NXT TakeOver 36 next month. When no one came out, Kai told Gonzalez that as long as she had Gonzalez's back, she would always be champion. As Gonzalez was celebrating, Kai suddenly attacked Gonzalez in the corner with a kick. She then grabbed the NXT Women’s title and stood over Gonzalez, indicating she wanted the next title match.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Money In The Bank Results – New Champions Crowned, MITB Ladder Matches, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Money In the Bank Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. – The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Booker T and Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans in the background, hanging around and finding their seats. The panel runs down the Money In the Bank card for tonight.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New Match Revealed For ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 2

Rivals Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita will team up at Night 2 of ROH’s Glory By Honor XVIII event. Ring of Honor announced today that Gordon and Flamita will face The Briscoe Brothers, Mark and Jay, that night in Philadelphia. Gordon could go into the tag team bout as the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Legend Debut On AEW Dynamite Leaks

This is Part 2 of Matt Boone’s Dynamite results, including the announcement of WCW legend Juventud Guerrera vs. Chris Jericho next week:. We shoot to a message from The Purveyor of Violence, as Jon Moxley is shown pacing backstage. Moxley talks about how he was at an airport and noticed...
WWEPWMania

Cody Rhodes Addresses Criticism of Jim Ross As An AEW Announcer

In an interview with itrwrestling.com, Cody Rhodes addressed criticism that AEW announcer Jim Ross has received from people in recent months:. “Well, I think people forget that JR is one of the most over people on the show. Our generation, speaking specifically about my generation, no other generations, we all think that we’re just it. We’re it. Well, I tend to be more of a pessimist, and really, are we? Are we it? Numbers are on a nice . . . they’re moving upwards, but JR is part of the most prolific wrestling period of all time, and that’s no coincidence. He helped build it. He helped construct it. That guy . . . I’m always surprised to see how much flak he gets online. He’s an older guy who decided to jump ship, join us, take a chance on this. I mean, he’s going to probably retire his jersey here, take this huge chance, this massive gamble when he had a legacy and a job for life elsewhere.”
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Hiroshi Tanahashi set to challenge for the IWGP US Championship, appears via video on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The IWGP US Champion has a legendary challenger waiting in the wings. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hiroshi Tanahashi declared he would be challenging the winner of Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo and wanted the title on the line. Tanahashi appeared in a pre-recorded video package and said he wanted the US championship because it’s one title that he hasn’t held before. Archer won the match to retain the title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy