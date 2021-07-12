New Champions Crowned At ROH

In an interview with itrwrestling.com, Cody Rhodes addressed criticism that AEW announcer Jim Ross has received from people in recent months:. “Well, I think people forget that JR is one of the most over people on the show. Our generation, speaking specifically about my generation, no other generations, we all think that we’re just it. We’re it. Well, I tend to be more of a pessimist, and really, are we? Are we it? Numbers are on a nice . . . they’re moving upwards, but JR is part of the most prolific wrestling period of all time, and that’s no coincidence. He helped build it. He helped construct it. That guy . . . I’m always surprised to see how much flak he gets online. He’s an older guy who decided to jump ship, join us, take a chance on this. I mean, he’s going to probably retire his jersey here, take this huge chance, this massive gamble when he had a legacy and a job for life elsewhere.”