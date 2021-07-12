Timberwolves, Lynx unveil refurbished court for Southside Village Boys & Girls Club
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx on Monday unveiled a newly-refurbished basketball court at the Southside Village Boys & Girls Club. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony with representatives from the Timberwolves and Lynx, including coach Chris Finch, Wolves and Lynx Vice President of Basketball Development John Thomas, Boys & Girls Club Twin Cities President & CEO Terryl Brumm. Southside Village Boys & Girls Club Branch Director Mark Graves, Lynx reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and former Wolves’ player Christian Laettner.www.fox9.com
