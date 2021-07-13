Detective Ferency remembered at visitation

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaSalutes are rendered as the Terre Haute Police Department Honor Guard moves the casket containing the body of Detective Greg Ferency into Hulman Center on Monday off of Cherry Street. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and residents filed through the funeral visitation for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency on Monday at Hulman Center.

Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the main floor of Hulman Center.

Monday's visitation passed through the Varsity Room on the lower level.

Displays highlighting Ferency's career with THPD, the Vigo County Drug Task Force, the FBI and with Indiana State University were stopping points for those paying their respects to Ferency and his 30-year career in law enforcement.

Police Chief Shawn Keen and members of THPD met with the Ferency family and talked to the hundreds of people who signed the guest book at the visitation.

“As a department, we have now seen more loss than should be possible. It certainly does not get easier and has left a sense of numbness,” Keen said. “Today, our focus is to honor our friend and support his family and each other.

"We couldn’t begin to do that without this community and the support they have shown to us with each loss," Keen said. "In the days to come, we will not allow ourselves to be beaten and will continue to protect our community. Because that is what Greg would do.”

During a brief ceremony Monday, Keen led an American flag presentation in honor of Ferency and highlighted the detective's response to an attack by a lone gunman at the FBI's Terre Haute office on Wednesday.

“He confronted the danger, a selfless act of courage, by engaging the subject to stop the attack,” Keen said. “This act of courage cost Detective Ferency his life, and likely saved others from the same fate.”

Ferency was awarded a posthumous Medal of Honor and Wounded in Combat Medal.

Detective Chris Gallagher worked with Ferency for several years on the drug task force, particularly when clandestine methamphetamine labs were rampant in Terre Haute.

“He taught me most of what I know about undercover work,” Gallagher said. “He researched meticulously the things he did.”

Gallagher, who is also an adjunct professor in Indiana State University's criminology and criminal justice program, said Ferency talked to classes each semester to share his insight into police work.

“He was a natural teacher and a natural leader,” Gallagher said of his friend.

Alicia English and her father, Dan, were among the local citizens who attended the visitation.

English said she came to the visitation to pay her condolences to the police department and to Ferency’s family.

She recalled his effort to help her with a case a few years ago.

“He made the effort. He looked at some paperwork for me that came from someone who is currently an inmate,” she said. “He was the only person who took the time, the effort to look at it.”

Joe Hammer of the FOB Memorial Team said several thousand law enforcement officers are expected to attend Tuesday's funeral at Hulman Center.

Following the services, the funeral procession will leave Hulman Center on Cherry Street going south on Ninth Street to Wabash Avenue. The procession will stop in front of the THPD on Wabash Avenue a final 10-42 end-of-duty call.

The procession will pass under a garrison flag suspended by fire trucks at Brown Avenue while traveling to Calvary Cemetery on the city's east side.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.